Kadena 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 128.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $161.80 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,108,260 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.