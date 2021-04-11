KARMA 24 Hour Volume Hits $620.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $620.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 96% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005096 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00143083 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

