Kava (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.60 or 0.00403634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.