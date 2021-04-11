Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Kemper worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

