KeyCorp Boosts Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $25.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 16.1% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 99,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

