KeyCorp Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $48.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of WLL opened at $35.66 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

