Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $35.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $151.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.74 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $160.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KINS. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 5,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

