KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

