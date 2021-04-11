KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

