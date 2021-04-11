KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

