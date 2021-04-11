KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

