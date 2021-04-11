KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

