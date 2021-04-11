Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

KMTUY stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

