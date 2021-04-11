Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $57.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.