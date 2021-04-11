Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,334,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $98.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

