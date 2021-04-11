Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 2.16% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

