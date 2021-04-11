Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

