Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 593.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 235,759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 1,742,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $5,066,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.