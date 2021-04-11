Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $521,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $107.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $111.33.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.