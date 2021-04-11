Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $653,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on GME. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

GameStop stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

