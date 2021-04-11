Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,580 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.17 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

