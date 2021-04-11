Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30.

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.