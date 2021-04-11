LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

