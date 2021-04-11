Lambda Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $152.65 million and approximately $37.80 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,235,314 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

