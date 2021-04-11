LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.