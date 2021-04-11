Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 235 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,276,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.