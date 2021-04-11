Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 546,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. Lumen Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

