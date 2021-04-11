Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $27.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,740 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

