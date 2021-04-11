Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.