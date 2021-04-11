Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 802 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

