Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

LESL stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 59.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,879,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

