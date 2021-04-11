Lethean 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,069.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $478,327.82 and $1,069.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,111.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.43 or 0.03579050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.01152104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00544985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.46 or 0.00459916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00368546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00033753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00206981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

