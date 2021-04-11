Lethean Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $480,911.96 and $869.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,432.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.77 or 0.03557293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00417501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.66 or 0.01185877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.10 or 0.00473419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00492487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00381223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00212804 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

