Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $27.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

