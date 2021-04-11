Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $29.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

LEVI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,823 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

