LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LGIH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $158.64.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 118.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

