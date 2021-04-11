Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $179.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.18 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

