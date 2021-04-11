Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 972.60 ($12.71) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04). The stock has a market cap of £11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 927.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 935.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

