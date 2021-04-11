LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

LPTH stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

