Linden Rose Investment LLC Buys 22,691 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Linden Rose Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,095 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 46.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $48,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $250.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

