Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $417.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

