Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.86

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.86 and traded as low as C$18.42. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$18.64, with a volume of 341,601 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on LAC shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.86.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.0302672 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08. Also, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

