Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOKMU opened at $10.17 on Friday.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

There is no company description available for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.