LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 197.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LKQ by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

