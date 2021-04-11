LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,831 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

