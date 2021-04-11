LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,172 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF alerts:

GXF opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $29.70.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.