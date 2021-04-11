LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

