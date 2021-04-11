LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

KTF opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

