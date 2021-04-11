LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.94 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

