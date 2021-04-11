LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $7,602.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,752.44 or 1.00016059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.27 or 0.00479163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00328797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.11 or 0.00751735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004031 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,083,844 coins and its circulating supply is 11,076,611 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

